Legacy demolishes Cimarron-Memorial behind Sam Turner’s wheels

Opponents know what Legacy is going to do. That doesn’t meant they can stop it.

The Longhorns picked up a third Northwest division win Friday night at Cimarron-Memorial by again riding senior running back Sam Turner, who scored three touchdowns and gained 148 yards on 16 carries.

“We were confident we could run the ball and we ran the ball with Sam,” Legacy coach John Isola said. “We never had a long field because we kept stopping them. It was a short field, and Sam chewed it up.”

The Longhorns were up 29-0 at halftime, and scored early in the third quarter to start a running clock. With Turner resting, sophomore Amorey Foster took over and scored a rushing touchdown.

Senior receiver Marquell Evans also caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Roberto Valenzuela.

Legacy finishes off the regular season next week with a game against Shadow Ridge, while Cimarron travels to Arbor View.

