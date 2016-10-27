Las Vegas Sun

October 27, 2016

Currently: 72° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Legacy demolishes Cimarron-Memorial behind Sam Turner’s wheels

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Legacy High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Jamal Britt, A.J. Culpepper, and Marcellus McCoy.

By (contact)

Related content

Opponents know what Legacy is going to do. That doesn’t meant they can stop it.

The Longhorns picked up a third Northwest division win Friday night at Cimarron-Memorial by again riding senior running back Sam Turner, who scored three touchdowns and gained 148 yards on 16 carries.

“We were confident we could run the ball and we ran the ball with Sam,” Legacy coach John Isola said. “We never had a long field because we kept stopping them. It was a short field, and Sam chewed it up.”

The Longhorns were up 29-0 at halftime, and scored early in the third quarter to start a running clock. With Turner resting, sophomore Amorey Foster took over and scored a rushing touchdown.

Senior receiver Marquell Evans also caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Roberto Valenzuela.

Legacy finishes off the regular season next week with a game against Shadow Ridge, while Cimarron travels to Arbor View.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy