Major Spaghetti Bowl ramp closures take effect on freeways, MLK exit Interstate 15, U.S. 95 ramp closures to last until late February 2017

"Car-Nado" kicked off late Wednesday, beginning a four-month set of major detours around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The most significant impact with be the shutdown of normal access to U.S. 95 North from both directions of Interstate 15, although one lane will remain open to transfer from I-15 North to U.S. 95 North.

The following closures and detours will be in place:

I-15 to U.S. 95 North: These two closures will cause the most heartburn for local drivers. The ramp from I-15 South to U.S. 95 North will close, forcing traffic to exit at Lake Mead Boulevard westbound and travel south on Martin Luther King Boulevard to reconnect to U.S. 95. Motorists traveling on I-15 North will still be able to access U.S. 95 North through a temporary “shoefly” ramp via the current Martin Luther King Boulevard ramp, which will shrink to one lane with a reduced speed limit.

U.S. 95 North to Martin Luther King Boulevard: With the Martin Luther King Boulevard ramp being converted to deliver traffic onto U.S. 95 North, motorists wanting local access will continue to Rancho Drive and turn back onto U.S. 95 South to then exit at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

I-15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard: Ramps from both I-15 North and South to Martin Luther King Boulevard will shut down. The detour for northbound traffic will be exiting at Rancho Drive and turning around onto U.S. 95 South to exit at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Southbound motorists will get off at Lake Mead Boulevard west.

The closures are part of the $1 billion Project Neon. Drivers are asked to take precautions while traveling through work zones. For updated information, visit ndotprojectneon.com.