October 27, 2016

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in fight at homeless camp

By (contact)

A fight between two people at a central valley homeless camp left a man with multiple gunshot wounds early today, Metro Police reported.

Police were dispatched to a convenience store where the wounded man and his girlfriend ran after the shooting, which was reported about 3:30 a.m., in the area of Reno Avenue and Maryland Parkway, spokesman officer Michael Rodriguez said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical but stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, Rodriguez said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

