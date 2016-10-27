Moapa Valley stays on a roll, beats Pahrump Valley in playoffs

The month of October was a memorable one for the Moapa Valley football team.

The Pirates were perfect in winning all four of their games by a combined score of 220-85 after dispatching Pahrump Valley 49-14 Friday night in the opening round of the division 3A playoffs.

“We’re playing our best football right now,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said.

They’re largely doing it behind senior running back Jacob Leavitt, who picked up 197 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries against the Trojans. Junior quarterback Daxton Longman threw for 177 yards on 12-for-18 passing, hitting sophomore tight end Derek Reese three times for 85 yards and a touchdown and senior receiver Dayton Wolfley five times for 69 yards.

Moapa Valley was up 27-0 at halftime. The Pirates were able to rest easy at the end of the game and look ahead to mammoth quarterfinal showdown with top seeded Desert Pines, a team Moapa Valley has eliminated in each of the last two years.

“I don’t know why we can’t get away from those guys,” Lewis said. “It seems like they are in our path every year, but we know they are the team to beat. We’re going to have to play our best.”

