Pence plane slides off runway at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK — An airplane carrying Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence has slid off the runway while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Pence has told reporters he's fine and no one on board appears injured.

The plane made a rough impact when it landed. The pilot slammed on the brakes and travelers could smell burning rubber.

Pence says mud splashed on the front windows of the cockpit.

Passengers, including Pence, are being evacuated through the back of the plane.