October 27, 2016

Record number of travelers at McCarran in September

Steve Marcus

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from McCarran International Airport Tuesday, August 2, 2016.

McCarran Airport continued a resurgent year of passenger growth with the strongest September count in the facility’s history.

Airport officials announced Thursday that more than 4 million people arrived and departed through McCarran in September 2016, a gain of better than 7 percent over the same month a year earlier. September also marks the fifth consecutive month McCarran’s passenger count topped 4 million, the longest period of time that has happened at the airport.

For the year, more than 35.5 million people have traveled through McCarran. That’s a 5 percent jump from 2015.

Both Delta Airlines and Spirit Airlines enjoyed fruitful Septembers, posting year-over-year gains of 10.7 and 9.3 percent.

