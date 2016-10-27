Las Vegas Sun

October 27, 2016

Shooting in east Las Vegas leaves one person injured

A person was wounded in an east valley shooting this afternoon, Metro Police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 2600 block of Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street, police spokesman officer Danny Cordero said.

First responders initially did not find the person shot, but were directed to University Medical Center where he had arrived with at least one gunshot wound, Cordero said. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

