Thursday Night Roundup: Coming down the home stretch of the prep football season

The playoffs begin tonight for eight Southern Nevada high school football teams in the 3A classification.

And, for two others programs, the playoffs unofficially begin tonight. Foothill and host Green Valley meet in the regular season finale with the Southeast League’s final playoff berth awarded to the winner and a likely matchup at Canyon Springs next week to open the 4A classification’s Sunrise Regional playoffs.

Green Valley is down to its fourth quarterback because of injury, but junior Christian Mayberry rallied the Gators to victory last week to keep their playoff hopes alive. Mayberry, a converted wide receiver, and one of the Gators’ best players the past two seasons, should have his hands full against a capable Foothill squad. Foothill overcame a three-touchdown deficit last week to beat Basic and should have plenty of momentum.

Also tonight, Faith Lutheran plays at Centennial looking to secure the No. 2 seed in the Northwest League for the upcoming playoffs, and Shadow Ridge looks to clinch a playoff berth against Palo Verde.

Close outcomes are expected in two of the four 3A games. Cheyenne hosts Chaparral, and Virgin Valley takes on Sunrise Mountain in games either team can win.

We’ll keep you posted as scores become final. Send game information and photos on Twitter using #sunstandout and #702hsfb.

