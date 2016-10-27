Wingstop Player of the Week: Bonanza running back continues strong season

Sun Staff

Related content The Sun's high school football section

Bonanza High running back Ricardo Hill ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bengals to their second-straight victory last week.

Hill wants none of the credit.

His spectacular performance earned him this week’s Wingstop Player of the Week, and when he was handed the certificate during Wednesday’s practice, the first thing he did was hold it into the air over his huddled teammates and scream, “This isn’t for me, this is for us!”

“Whenever I do good it isn’t just for me, it’s for someone else,” Hill said. “I was just happy because I saw how much joy it brought to my team. We had a few teammates that couldn’t play due to injuries, and I told them this was for them.”

Hill’s monster night came in Bonanza’s 42-14 drubbing of Del Sol.

“He reminds me of my buddy Terrell Davis,” said Bonanza coach Dion Lee. “He’s a one-cut, down hill type of running back that will get you a guaranteed 4-6 yards per carry. You just have to ride him. If you make a hole for him he will get those yards and first downs in crucial times.”

The senior back has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season, and has found the end zone 11 total times.

“It makes it easier because our quarterback is young,” Lee said. “Ricardo is carrying us, and for (quarterback) Cannon Reid to just be able to turn around and hand the ball to Ricardo is a load off of his back.”

In the team’s first year under Lee, the Bengals have already won more games than the last two seasons combined, and can earn a playoff berth with wins in their final two games against Clark (1-7) and Desert Oasis (1-6).

“It’s cool to get some recognition that Bonanza has some football players over here,” Lee said. “It’s showing out on the football field. Hard work and dedication gets you a player of the week award. “

The team will certainly be leaning on Hill down the home stretch, but he emphasizes that the credit goes to his teammates, and specifically his offensive line.

“They always do their best,” Hill said. “I’ve never seen them stop and they always give me 100 percent. That makes me want to run even harder and not get stopped, because I know how much work they put in for me.”