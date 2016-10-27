Woman arrested after striking people on sidewalk in Las Vegas, killing 1

A motorist was arrested for impaired driving after killing one pedestrian and seriously injured Wednesday on a sidewalk near Downtown Las Vegas, Metro Police reported.

The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards, police said.

A 45-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry east on Charleston when she drove onto the sidewalk, striking a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The other pedestrian suffered extensive injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Andrea Corbani, showed signs of impairment and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for a DUI charge, police said.

This collision remains under investigation and marks the 91st traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.