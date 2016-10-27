Women arrested in connection with death of Las Vegas girl, 9

Two women implicated in the death of a 9-year-old girl in August who was given non-prescribed painkillers have been booked on murder counts, according to Metro Police.

Ryleigh Island, of Las Vegas, died from hydrocodone and oxycodone intoxication, the Clark County Coroner's office said today. Pneumonia and staph bacteria contributed to her death.

Her mother, Kendra Hatch, 40, and the girl's aunt, Mylynda Hatch, were arrested Wednesday, police said.

Police said the women gave Ryleigh the medication to treat "symptoms related to an injury."

The mother was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear where the aunt was being held. Both were booked on one count of murder, police said.

First responders were called Aug. 10 to the 2500 block of Duck Arrow Circle, near Vegas Drive and Simmons Street, police said.

The women were arrested without incident, police said. Authorities likely waited on the coroner's cause of death ruling to move forward with murder charges.

Metro "would like to remind parents to responsibly store medications and talk to their children about medication safety. Please do not administer prescription medications to anyone but the person to whom they are prescribed."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.