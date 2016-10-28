Eric Trump making campaign stops in Southern Nevada

Erik Kabik / ErikKabik.com

Donald Trump's son Eric is campaigning in Nevada while early voting is in full swing.

Eric Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the former Tommasino's restaurant in Pahrump on Friday morning. He'll then stop in Summerlin in the afternoon.

Eric Trump is one of a long list of surrogates visiting battleground Nevada to drum up excitement for early voting. More than 330,000 Nevadans have already cast their ballots by mail or through in-person early voting.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden is set to visit Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday to try to get out the vote.