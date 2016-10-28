Las Vegas Sun

October 28, 2016

Eric Trump making campaign stops in Southern Nevada

Eric Trump hosts a party at Trump International Hotel and Tower on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014, in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump's son Eric is campaigning in Nevada while early voting is in full swing.

Eric Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the former Tommasino's restaurant in Pahrump on Friday morning. He'll then stop in Summerlin in the afternoon.

Eric Trump is one of a long list of surrogates visiting battleground Nevada to drum up excitement for early voting. More than 330,000 Nevadans have already cast their ballots by mail or through in-person early voting.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden is set to visit Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday to try to get out the vote.

