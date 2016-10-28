Heck turns heat to Democratic foe over Clinton email news

Nevada Rep. Joe Heck is lambasting his opponent for supporting Hillary Clinton after the FBI announced new discoveries that may be pertinent to the investigation into her emails.

The Republican Senate candidate issued a statement Friday, after the FBI said it uncovered new emails during the sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides.

Heck asked when Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto would stand up to what he called Clinton's "reckless behavior" and said she has a double standard for Democrats.

Cortez Masto's spokesman said Clinton acknowledged she showed poor judgment handling emails. The campaign said Heck was trying to distract from his prior endorsement of Donald Trump.

Cortez Masto still plans to vote for Clinton. Heck has declined to say who he'll choose.