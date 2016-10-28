Matt Hagan leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying in Las Vegas

Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Toyota Nationals, breaking the track time record with a 3.872-second pass at 329.18 mph in a Dodge Charger.

"I think today was pretty cool because we had cloud cover," Hagan said. "The track was tight, it was good out there. The groove is very narrow so you have to watch what you're doing. All in all we had a good day and tomorrow is another day, so we come back out tomorrow and fight hard again and just try to scoop up as much points as we can."

Leah Pritchett led in Top Fuel, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth event in the six-race NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.

Pritchett had a 3.705 pass at 326.63 to break the track time mark, Skillman ran a 6.681 at 204.94 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Savoie had a 6.904 at 192.66 on a Suzuki.