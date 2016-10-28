Occasional showers expected throughout the day in Las Vegas

Nevada Day Weekend has kicked off with cloudy skies and rain in Las Vegas today, with occasional rainfall expected throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain today and the valley is expected to receive less than .10 of precipitation. Today’s high is forecast at 78 degrees.

Showers aren’t expected to stick around this weekend, however, with temperatures increasing slightly to 81 degrees on Saturday and 79 degrees Sunday, weather service meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Gusty winds reaching up to 30 mph are in the forecast for Sunday.