Police investigating homicide on Trop near Boulder Highway

A man was shot to death early this morning inside a southeast valley apartment, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to the 5300 block of Tropicana Avenue near Boulder Highway to reports of the shooting, police said.

A man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The victim allowed a person to enter the apartment and was shot inside the residence, police said. The suspect left before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other. This is the 143rd homicide investigated by Metro Police in 2016.