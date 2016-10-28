Stadium vote angers constituent

The Assembly representative who was appointed to my district for one and a half months voted “yes” for the NFL stadium boondoggle. So did two of the Senate appointees. I am incensed that so-called representatives, who were not elected and who are not running for office and therefore have no accountability, were allowed to vote on such a crucial and far-reaching issue.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said he hoped the appointees would listen to their constituents. How could that happen when their contact information wasn’t posted on leg.state.nv.us until they were sworn in the week of the special session? When I tried calling the number for Assemblyman Kyle Stephens of my district, it turned out to be a private business and the receptionist who answered had no idea who he was. So I sent an email, to which he briefly replied, but by then it was a little late.

It’s my understanding that Gov. Brian Sandoval didn’t fill vacancies for the two previous special sessions. It seems pretty obvious why he did for this session, and I am disgusted and outraged. How is this representative government?