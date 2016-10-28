The Latest: Game 3 scoreless, Tomlin’s father at Wrigley

CHICAGO — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday night (all times Central):

8:00 p.m.

Three innings in the books and Game 3 between the Indians and Cubs remains scoreless.

Cleveland had an excellent opportunity to jump ahead in the first inning after Jason Kipnis reached on a one-out infield single and went to third on Francisco Lindor's single to left-center.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, however, picked off Lindor at first base. Lindor initially was called safe, but the ruling was overturned after a replay challenge by the Cubs.

Mike Napoli struck out to end the inning.

Both starting pitchers in control on a windy night at Wrigley Field, hosting its first World Series game since 1945.

7:15 p.m.

Game 3 between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians is underway.

Carlos Santana swung and missed at a cutter from Kyle Hendricks on the first pitch of the night and struck out swinging on four pitches.

The Cubs and Indians split the first two games in Cleveland. This is the first World Series game at Wrigley Field since Hall of Fame slugger Hank Greenberg helped the Detroit Tigers to a 9-3 victory in Game 7 on October 10, 1945.

7 p.m.

Jerry Tomlin made it to the World Series to see his only son pitch.

Two months after nearly losing his life to a spinal condition that has left him partially paralyzed, Tomlin sat behind home plate in a wheelchair as Josh Tomlin started for the Cleveland Indians against the Chicago Cubs.

A moment he'll never forget.

"It's hard to put into words," said the elder Tomlin, wearing an Indians cap and sweatshirt. "I didn't know what I was going to say when I got here and I still don't. The way everything planned out and the way people helped me to get here, man, it's definitely a dream come true. There was no way I was going to miss this."

When Josh was growing up in Whitehouse, Texas, he and his dad — like so many fathers and sons — would pretend they were playing in the World Series. And for it to be happening, on the night the Cubs were hosting their first Series game since 1945, was almost beyond the 57-year-old's wildest imagination.

"How could you plan it out or write it out any better than what it is?" he said. "To be here for this historic thing they're having here and to be the first World Series here and my first World Series and my son to be here, I don't know, man, it's just hard to explain."

6 p.m.

Indians manager Terry Francona is admittedly biased, but he would like to see the designated hitter used in both World Series ballparks.

After playing all season with a DH — except for interleague road games — the Indians won't have one during their three games at Wrigley Field.

Francona said the rules "are what they are" but he believes American League teams are penalized by the inability to use their best lineups.

"I don't think it makes it a bad game," he said before Game 3. "I just don't necessarily agree with this. I just think you set your team up the way you set it up and then you get to the most important games and you're doing something different."

On top of not having their best hitters in the lineup, Cleveland's pitchers will have to hit — something they've barely done all season.

"It's a disadvantage," Francona said. "It doesn't mean you can't win."

For the record, Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin takes a lofty .500 career batting average into Game 3. And it's legit — 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 this year with a double.

3 p.m.

Jorge Soler is the starting right fielder for the Chicago Cubs for Game 3, and Carlos Santana is in left for the Cleveland Indians .

The Cubs tried to get Kyle Schwarber medically cleared to play left, but doctors said no on Thursday. That meant Ben Zobrist stayed in left instead of moving to right, and manager Joe Maddon decided on Soler for right.

Chicago also had rookie Willson Contreras at catcher, batting fifth. Soler was in the sixth slot, followed by second baseman Javier Baez, shortstop Addison Russell and pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

Santana, Cleveland's usual designated hitter, was playing his second career game in left. He also played four innings at the position in 2012.

Santana also was in the leadoff spot. Rookie Tyler Naquin got the start in center, batting eighth, and Lonnie Chisenhall was in right, batting sixth.

2:15 p.m.

Those notorious, game-changing winds are beginning to whip at Wrigley Field.

After a fairly calm morning in Chicago, the wind is picking up and heavy gusts of 40 mph are expected during Game 3, which could send some routine fly balls to left field into the bleachers — or on to Waveland Avenue — for home runs.

Hey, this is the Windy City.

The flags bearing the retired jersey numbers of Cubs greats Ernie Banks, Ron Santos and Ferguson Jenkins, were flapping in a stiff breeze atop the left-field foul pole as members of the grounds crew prepared the infield as a dozen pigeons circled the pitching mound.

The wind has always been a factor at Wrigley, turning pitching duels into high-scoring affairs or knocking down balls that might otherwise be over the wall.

It could be a problem for the Indians, who are expected to start designated hitter Carlos Santana in left. He's only played four innings there in his career.

1:20 p.m.

After waiting 71 years to witness a World Series game, Chicago Cubs fans can hardly contain themselves.

More than six hours before the first pitch of Game 3, thousands of fans — many of them wearing jerseys with names like Banks, Sandberg and Rizzo on their backs — were already in the streets ringing Wrigley Field on Friday as the Cubs prepared to play the Cleveland Indians.

It's the first Series game at the fabled ballpark since 1945, and many Chicagoans skipped work to begin a weekend of baseball they'll never forget.

There was a long line outside Murphy's Bleachers, the renowned tavern on the corner of Sheffield and Waveland Avenues. Vendors worked the crowd, one of them peddling a T-shirt that said, "I Ain't Afraid of No Goat."

Generations of Cubs fans believed their team was denied a trip to the Series partly because of "The Curse of the Billy Goat," which began when a Chicago tavern owner supposedly put a hex on the team after it refused to let his pet goat, Murphy, into Wrigley Field during the '45 Series.

The Cubs haven't won the World Series since 1908. It's only been a 68-year drought for the Indians, who last won it all in 1948.