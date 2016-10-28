Tips and traps when showing a home Real estate agents advised to take precautions

Through the front door of the empty house walked one of Scott Beaudry’s real estate agents, followed closely by a man whom she believed was a prospective home buyer.

As soon as they entered for what was to be a typical home showing, the man suddenly locked the door behind them. Fearing for her safety, the real estate agent bolted toward the home’s back exit and ran away.

“She got lucky,” said Beaudry, broker/owner of Universal Realty and current president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, of the harrowing incident three years ago.

Others like Ryan Vega have not been so fortunate. A tenant in a home Vega was showing slashed him in the neck two weeks ago, highlighting the dangers that face real estate agents in Southern Nevada when they go to unoccupied properties with relative strangers.

“Proactive probably is the name of the game,” said David R. Tina, owner of Urban Nest Realty and president of the Nevada Association of Realtors. “You have to think on your feet.”

The 2015 Member Safety Report of the National Association of Realtors found that 40 percent of agents had been in a situation in which they feared for their safety. That figure increased to 48 percent among female agents.

Forty-six percent of agents reported that their office used a standard procedure for agent safety.

Tina’s office operates with a protocol: New clients must first meet with an agent in the office, where they will be asked to provide a driver’s license to be photocopied. Simply knowing their personal information is being held deters many would-be criminals, Tina said.

“Even though they might be thieves or murderers, they’re not ignorant,” Tina said.

Tina’s agents are expected to check in every 30 minutes when they are in the field, relaying a code word to the person on the other end of the phone to let them know if everything is OK or if there are problems.

Potential buyers represent only part of the problem for real estate agents. As the local economy tanked in recent years, squatters took residence in vacant homes throughout the valley. Beaudry and Tina both have experience with the issue, and they counsel their agents to simply turn around, walk out and call police if they encounter squatters.

“Don’t put yourself in that position, not for the mighty dollar,” Beaudry said.

Agents can rely on emerging technology for safety assistance as well. Apps such as Real Safe Agent will send out an immediate call for help if an agent’s phone drops to the floor, while a feature of SentriLock’s app will text a preset list of contacts if a confirmation message is not replied to within three to five minutes.

“The technology has come so far,” Beaudry said. “It’s simple and in many cases free to help us stay safe.”

Beaudry and Tina rely on traditional methods as well. Beaudry holds a concealed-carry permit and will carry a weapon with him when going to rough neighborhoods, while Tina and his son will accompany agents on showings as needed.

NAR maintains a list of 56 safety tips for showing properties, including these helpful ideas:

* Always let the client walk through doors first: Advice from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) suggests, “Don’t lead them, but rather, direct them from a position slightly behind them. You can gesture for them to go ahead of you and say, for example, “The master suite is in the back of the house.”

* Leave the front door open when showing a property: This allows people passing by to be aware of the fact that people are in the home and reduces the likelihood of a potential criminal being able to make trouble quietly.

* Check in advance for a cell signal. NAR says, “When you’re showing commercial property, thick walls and/or remote locations may interfere with cellphone reception. Check in advance to be sure your phone is serviceable in the area in which you are showing the property.”

* Ask sellers to hide all valuable items before you begin showing the home: NAR’s suggestion: “Remind your clients that strangers will be walking through their home during showings or open houses. Tell them to hide any valuables in a safe place. For security’s sake, remember to remove keys, credit cards, jewelry, crystal, furs and other valuables from the home or lock them away during showings. Also remove prescription drugs. Some seemingly honest people wouldn't mind getting their hands on a bottle of Viagra, uppers or downers.”