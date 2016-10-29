Kluber, Indians beat Cubs 7-2, now lead World Series 3-1

David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Corey Kluber earned his second win in this World Series and the Cleveland Indians moved within one victory of their first championship since 1948, routing the Chicago Cubs 7-2 Saturday night with home runs by Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis.

Leading the Series 3-1, Cleveland can finish off it at Wrigley Field on Sunday night, when Trevor Bauer starts for the Indians and Jon Lester for the Cubs.

Kluber limited Chicago to five hits in six innings, becoming the first pitcher to win Games 1 and 4 since Cincinnati's Jose Rijo in 1990.

Santana's homer off John Lackey and a run-scoring throwing error by third baseman Kris Bryant on Kluber's infield hit gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead in the second.

Francisco Lindor added an RBI single in the third, Lonnie Chisenhall hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth off Mike Montgomery, and Chicago native Kipnis blew open the game with a three-run homer against Travis Wood in the eighth.