Man accidentally shoots himself at Las Vegas bar

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 | 12:48 p.m.
A man was seriously injured after he accidentally shot himself at a Las Vegas sports bar.
Police say officers responded to Mr. D's Sports Bar around 9:30 p.m. Friday about a shooting.
Investigators determined that a 61-year-old man had mishandled his .22 revolver resulting in it accidentally discharging a round.
The man was struck in the torso.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police say no one else was injured.
Authorities did not release the man's name.