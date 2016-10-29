Man accidentally shoots himself at Las Vegas bar

A man was seriously injured after he accidentally shot himself at a Las Vegas sports bar.

Police say officers responded to Mr. D's Sports Bar around 9:30 p.m. Friday about a shooting.

Investigators determined that a 61-year-old man had mishandled his .22 revolver resulting in it accidentally discharging a round.

The man was struck in the torso.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say no one else was injured.

Authorities did not release the man's name.