Man arrested after Las Vegas woman was found shot to death on sidewalk

A man has been arrested after a Las Vegas woman was shot to death and left on a central valley sidewalk early Wednesday, according to Metro Police booking logs.

Jevon Darrell Hudson, 39, was booked without bail Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder, jail records show.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. to Quartz Lane and View Drive, where they found 28-year-old Moinee Syrette Wade's body on a sidewalk adjacent to a wall that separates two houses, police said.

Wade, who was identified today by the Clark County Coroner's office, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders were dispatched to the neighborhood not far from Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive after two gunshots rang out, police said.

Witnesses saw a gray four-door vehicle make a U-turn and leave right after the shooting, police said.