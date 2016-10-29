Ohio State holds on to beat Northwestern 24-20

Curtis Samuel ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 9:43 left to give Ohio State a lead and J.T. Barrett converted two key third downs on a game-sealing drive to give the sixth-ranked Buckeyes a 24-20 victory Saturday against Northwestern.

After being upset by Penn State last week, the Buckeyes' offense struggled against another multi-touchdown underdog. The Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) punted on five straight drives in one stretch, but responded to Northwestern tying it at 17 with a touchdown drive, capped by Samuel.

Northwestern (4-4, 3-2 Big Ten) then got to the Ohio State 3, but settled for a 33-yard Jack Mitchell field goal to close to 24-20 with 3:31 left. The Buckeyes mounted a final clock-eating drive. Barrett hit Noah Brown for 16 yards on third-and-8 and then took off on a 35-yard run to convert a third-and-10 to put the Buckeyes in the clear.

"It was a pretty good chess match back and forth, and I just loved the way we finished it off," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said.

Barrett was 21 for 32 for 223 yards, but didn't complete a pass over 19 yards until the fourth quarter.

Mike Weber rushed 14 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, the first coming on Ohio State's opening drive. He chugged around the right end for a 23-yard score in the second quarter.

Samuel ran the ball seven times and caught seven passes for 99 total yards.

Clayton Thorson was 25 for 42 for 256 yards with a touchdown and a first-quarter interception for Northwestern. Austin Carr, the Big Ten's leading receiver, caught eight passes for 158 yards.

"It obviously didn't start the way we wanted it to, spotting them a couple scores, but the guys didn't flinch and kept swinging," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "And, you know, we ended up one punch short."

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The Wildcats continue to improve and showed their Big Ten wins weren't a fluke. They nearly pulled off another one in Ohio Stadium. Still, the Wildcats have not won in Columbus since 1971.

"We came here to win, and not getting it done is bitterly disappointing," Fitzgerald said.

Ohio State: Smarting from last week's upset, the Buckeyes at least escaped with a win over a big underdog. But problems with their passing game persist, and they need to improve to get through the rest of the schedule unscathed.

"We're a project, we're still working things out," Meyer said. "But I promise you I'm going to enjoy this win."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State's effort might cost it a spot or two in the AP Top 25.

PASSING GAME WOES

Barrett, who had trouble getting the vertical passing game to click in the loss to Penn State as receivers struggled for separation, didn't complete a pass that gained over 15 yards until K.J. Hill turned a sideline completion into a 34-yard play in the fourth quarter. The vertical passing game still isn't clicking.

INJURY REPORT

Starting Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell left the game after he was injured blocking for Samuel in the fourth quarter. Meyer said he's got a sprained ankle. X-rays showed it's not broken.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats return home to play No. 11 Wisconsin.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host No. 7 Nebraska.