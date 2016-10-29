Parades, politicians mark Nevada’s 152nd birthday

CARSON CITY — Nevada is celebrating 152 years of statehood this weekend with a day off, parades and plenty of campaign activity.

Schools and other government agencies observed the holiday on Friday, even though Nevada Day is officially on Monday and the biggest festivities are on Saturday.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Senate candidates Rep. Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto will participate in Carson City's marquee Nevada Day Parade on Saturday. Sandoval will release a new "Home Means Nevada" license plate design at the parade that will eventually replace the standard-issue sunset design.

Heck will join fellow Republican Sen. Dean Heller in serving lunch at Heller's annual Nevada Day Chili Feed in Carson City.