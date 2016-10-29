Texas hands No. 8 Baylor first loss with late field goal

Trent Domingue kicked a 39-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining and Texas upset No. 8 Baylor 35-34 on Saturday to hand the Bears their first loss.

For the second straight season, coach Charlie Strong and the Longhorns (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) beat Baylor (6-1, 3-1). This time Texas also dealt a blow to the Big 12's hopes of putting a team in the College Football Playoff.

Domingue, who transferred this season from LSU, missed a critical field goal during a loss at Kansas State last week. He had three PATs blocked by Oklahoma State earlier in the season.

"He was walking the sidelines saying, 'Give me one chance, give me one chance,'" Texas coach Charlie Strong said. "You just knew he was gonna hit that."

Both of the conference's remaining unbeaten teams lost Saturday, with No. 10 West Virginia going down at Oklahoma State .

D'Onta Foreman rushed for a career best 250 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns, who scored with 7:03 left on 7-yard pass from Shane Buechele to Andrew Beck to make it 34-32. The Bears stuffed Tyrone Swoopes trying to run for a 2-point conversion.

Seth Russell had 364 yards passing and running and accounted for three touchdowns for Baylor. Russell, a senior, rushed for 138 yards, second-most of his career.

"We knew the quarterback run was gonna hurt them," Russell said. "But it didn't hurt them enough."

Foreman rushed for 100 yards in the first quarter, reaching the 100-yard mark for the ninth straight game. He scored twice in the half, on runs of 37 and 9 yards, and Texas held a 23-21 lead at the break.

TAKEAWAYS

Baylor: The Bears played a weak nonconference schedule and have faced only one team with a winning record so far. Getting into the playoff is going to be very tough even if they win out, but they have two games left against ranked teams (at No. 10 West Virginia and No. 16 Oklahoma).

Texas: Was this a much-needed breakthrough for Texas? The Longhorns avoided falling to 3-5 for the third straight season under Strong. He is now 15-18, including 11-12 in the Big 12, during his three seasons.

UP NEXT

Baylor: The Bears play host to TCU on Saturday.

Texas: The Longhorns are at Texas Tech on Saturday.