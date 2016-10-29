Trick-or-treaters, drivers urged to be alert, stay safe

Metro Police are urging trick-or-treaters and drivers to be vigilant on Halloween. Children should make sure they can be seen and take care crossing streets, while drivers need to slow down, police said.

Children ages 5 to 14 years old are four times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to nationwide statistics from AAA Nevada and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Combine children walking after dark, candy, vision-compromising costumes and adult partygoers on the road, and you have a recipe for disaster,” AAA Nevada spokeswoman Cynthia Harris said.

For the last three years, two pedestrians have been killed each Halloween in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“We almost always report more traffic crashes involving pedestrians on Halloween,” said Julie Gallagher, a fatality analyst with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Metro Police Officer Michael Rodriguez said trick-or-treaters should wear bright-colored or lighted costumes and put reflective tape on costumes and candy buckets. “Visibility is huge. It just makes sense that you’d want drivers to be able to see you,” he said.

Children should carry a flashlight or glowstick and always cross the street at corners, Rodriguez said. Crossing mid-block or between parked cars can surprise drivers, he said.

Motorists on residential streets should drive at least 5 mph below the speed limit to provide more reaction time if a child steps into the street, Rodriguez said.

“Everybody still needs to abide by traffic laws,” he said. “Just because it’s Halloween doesn’t make it a free-for-all.”

For children old enough to trick-or-treat on their own, Rodriguez advised establishing a route in advance and walking only through well-lit, familiar neighborhoods. Parents should set a predetermined time for children to return home, he said.