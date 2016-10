It’s over for me. Finished! Finito! Done! I voted early today for the first time ever.

Enough! I’m sick and tired of all the talking. No more CNN, MSNBC or Fox for a while. I waited in line at the Galleria mall for about 45 minutes. Big crowds. Good sign. I will wait to celebrate on Nov. 8. I won’t name who I voted for, but here are some clues: HRC, CCM, JR and JW. Add another 20 or so votes from my large extended family.