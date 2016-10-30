In a year of partisan obstruction, Senate races will affect Supreme Court

The next president will decide the fate of the highest court in the land for the next 30 years.

That is what we keep hearing from the right and the left.

These are arguments being put forth by many as to why we should vote for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Forget about their economic or foreign policies — it’s all about who they will appoint to the Supreme Court.

But this is a sad reason to cast your vote for president. Sad, because I can’t help but wonder how the Supreme Court, the most revered and respected court in the land, has become so partisan.

Even I can predict the outcome of politically charged Supreme Court cases that deal with affirmative action in higher education, abortion rights and the power of labor unions. The liberal justices — Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — will vote as a bloc, while the conservatives — Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Samuel Alito — will do the same. Justice Anthony Kennedy generally is the lone holdout, though with the passing of Antonin Scalia, he has sided with the conservatives, leaving the court split 4-4 on some important cases recently.

In doing research for this column, I found a great article on Stanfordpolitics.com titled “The Troubling Partisanship of the Supreme Court.” It pointed out that this partisan Supreme Court phenomenon is relatively new.

“Twentieth-century justices Earl Warren, William Brennan and Harry Blackmun all leaned liberal despite being appointed by Republican presidents,” says author Lucas Rodriguez.

The article reflects my concern: “Such polarization poses a serious threat to the legitimacy of both the court and, more importantly, the Constitution.”

As Congress continues its extreme partisan behavior, it is increasingly losing its effectiveness. People are giving up lobbying Congress to enact change as blind ideology has closed many congressional members’ minds to compromise. Instead, lobbyists are turning to the courts to get change the laws. The courts now have to legislate because Congress can’t! That’s not the role of the judiciary.

As the article points out, “for the past 15 years, the court has been the only branch of government to meaningfully address issues involving same-sex marriage, affirmative action, campaign finance and labor unions. For these type of issues, there arguably does not exist a real objective, nonpartisan approach, forcing the justices to involve themselves in these polarizing battles.”

But keep in mind that while the president has to appoint a justice, the Senate has to confirm him or her. Thus, what party controls the Senate truly has more power over the future of the Supreme Court. Our U.S. Senate race here in Nevada could potentially determine which party controls the Senate.

While you may not be champing at the bit to vote for president, your vote for U.S. Senate is probably one of the most important votes in our history. It could dictate the future of the Supreme Court. I hope that is reason enough to get out and vote. It really will matter.

Randi Thompson is a political and public relations consultant. She wrote this for the Reno Gazette-Journal.