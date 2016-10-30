Increase in health act premiums may affect Arizona vote

Arizona was shaping up to be one of the more unlikely battlegrounds of the 2016 campaign when a political bombshell appeared to explode last week — the Obama administration revealed that the cost of midlevel plans on the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace here will increase next year by 116 percent on average.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., running for re-election against the headwind of Donald Trump, took the bad news as a gift, highlighting it in a new television ad. Other Republican candidates here also seized on the rate hikes, counting on the issue to buoy them with Election Day imminent and Trump losing ground in the Republican-dominated state.

But as with everything related to the Affordable Care Act, it is complicated. The rate hikes had been predicted for months as insurer after insurer announced plans to drop out of the marketplace here. Very few Arizonans are directly affected. Voting has begun, and the political environment has been largely fixed for months, defined by deep divisions over immigration, Hillary Clinton’s emails and Trump’s fitness for office.

The rate increases, in fact, are unlikely to be a deciding factor.

Insurers rushed into the Phoenix market in the early years of the Affordable Care Act, offering some of the lowest prices in the country. It now appears that many insurers dramatically underpriced their premiums, and they are now making up for that error by either jacking up rates or simply leaving the marketplace.

Many customers will not be affected by the price increase; the subsidies the law provides to help pay premiums will cover most or all of it. Seventy-four percent of Arizonans with marketplace plans got subsidies this year, and the percentage is expected to grow next year.

But for those whose income is too high to qualify for a premium subsidy — people who earn more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $97,200 for a family of four — the price hikes will be excruciating.

Most Arizonans have health insurance through their jobs. About 180,000, or less than 3 percent of the population, had insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace as of March.