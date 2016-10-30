Nevadans could set health care agenda on Nov. 8

When it comes to electing a president, Nevada is a battleground state with a solid history of picking winners, with the exception of one race, in 1976, when it picked then-President Gerald Ford over Jimmy Carter.

So as polls in the Silver State show a tight race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the eyes of all those concerned about health care are focused laserlike on Nevada because its voters could decide the fate of Americans’ access to health care for years to come.

Trump has promised to “completely repeal” the Affordable Care Act, while Clinton has promised improvements to bring costs down. Voters need to know how truly stark these difference are and what it will mean to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans — especially Hispanics, blacks, women and young adults.

Families USA Action has performed an analysis of the differences based on information the candidates have publicly provided and then contrasted it with publicly available government data or other reliable studies. (The full study and documentation can be found here.

Let’s start with some of the health care guarantees people have come to take for granted since the ACA was enacted on 2010.

A Trump victory means insurance companies could once again deny coverage to people with pre-existing or chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. This threatens the coverage of hundreds of thousands of Nevadans who suffer from these kinds of conditions, including 46,100 Hispanics, 19,400 blacks and 105,000 women.

A Trump victory means women could again be charged discriminatory premiums just because of their gender. There are about 84,000 Nevada women who buy their own health insurance, and before the ACA prohibited gender-based discrimination in insurance coverage, women were often charged as much as 30 percent more for the same coverage as a man.

And a Trump victory means the 118,000 Nevadans under the age of 26 who are now on their parents’ plans could suddenly find themselves without coverage.

But this is just the beginning of the damage that Trump’s plans would wreak on the health care system. Without the ACA, the health care marketplaces, and the subsidies that make coverage affordable, would be gone. This could strip individual coverage from thousands of Nevadans, including 10,124 Hispanics, 2,812 blacks, 7,933 young adults and 47,598 women.

Besides repealing the ACA, Trump’s health care plan threatens to hit low-income Nevadans hard by replacing the Medicaid program, which guarantees a specific state/federal cost-sharing formula, with a block grant that sends states a set amount of money each year. (Trump has not specified what that amount would be). The problem with this is that if conditions change — a recession swells the Medicaid rolls, for instance — the state would be on its own after that set federal amount had been spent, and cuts would have to be made. In Nevada, this could jeopardize coverage for approximately 220,000 Hispanics, 80,000 blacks and 138,000 women.

Trump does make a vague promise on his web page to “review basic options for Medicaid and work with states to ensure that those who want health care coverage can have it.” But that vow rings hollow because his repeal of the ACA would end the Medicaid expansion program that allowed Nevada and 30 other states to voluntarily join with the federal government to provide low-income working men and women — about 200,000 mostly working men and women in Nevada — with the health coverage they need.

Clinton, on the other hand, has proposed providing additional subsidies to make plans purchased on the marketplace more affordable and has offered financial assistance to Nevada families who pay more than 5 percent of their income toward medical expenses.

The fight for health care may well be decided in this battleground state. Hanging in the balance is the peace of mind and financial security of hundreds of thousands of Nevada’s residents — as well as millions of their fellow Americans.

Ron Pollack is executive director of Families USA Action.