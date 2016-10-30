Obama has been a great president

When Donald Trump and his followers keep spouting that President Barack Obama is the worst president ever, it is like biting into a lemon.

They seem to base their rhetoric on the Obamacare premiums rising for some. Do they believe these premiums would not have kept rising under the controls of private insurers? And the private insurers would not accept anyone with a previous medical problem. Do they not believe that so many Republican governors refused to accept money for their poor residents that this helped raise premiums?

Can they not face the fact that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated from Day 1 that his job was to make sure Obama failed in every venture? Imagine the total success it could have been if the GOP would have helped structure the health plan. It is a great plan that just needs cooperation and minor changes, not rhetoric.

Do Trump’s supporters not realize how many American troops have been terribly injured, both physically and mentally, by the wars started by Republican presidents? Do they not realize Obama has pulled the majority of the troops out of harm’s way and got rid of the perpetrator of 9/11?

Do they not realize Obama brought the jobs and economy back from the second-greatest recession ever? He has one of the highest approval ratings of an outgoing president.

Let’s face it, Obama may go down as one of the greatest American presidents.