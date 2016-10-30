Trump movement will endure

Donald Trump supporters must not be discouraged by the status of the polls, which show Hillary Clinton ahead in a number of key swing states and in the nation overall.

My hunch is that regardless of the outcome of the November election, what has been started here is a movement that has fractured the Republican Party and broken off a huge piece of voters who believe in Trump’s platform. And no matter the outcome, this movement will continue beyond the election and increase in numbers and momentum in the next four years. The establishment Republicans will be the big losers in the final outcome. Trump’s supporters coalesce around common principles and ideals and are strongly connected by these common beliefs, and these will not disappear after November 2016.