Wind advisory issued for the valley; high temperature above normal

Strong winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory through 9 p.m. today.

Most parts of the valley are expected to get winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, but areas on the south and west side of town, such as Henderson and Summerlin, may receive gusty winds up to 40 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Winds are expected to calm down by this evening and remain fairly light Monday, he said.

Although clouds covered parts of the valley, no rain is expected.

Today’s high of 83 is 9 degrees above normal, Steele said. Monday’s high is forecasted at 74 degrees, with a low of 60 degrees.