Bryan, Del Papa join nearly 50 former AG’s criticizing FBI’s Comey

Two former Nevada attorneys general have signed onto a letter criticizing FBI Director James Comey's decision to reopen an investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's emails.

Richard Bryan and Frankie Sue Del Papa are among about 50 former attorneys general who issued the letter today, calling Comey's decision "unacceptable" and a "serious mistake." The letter reads:

"As former state attorneys general from both parties, we find the recent actions of FBI Director James Comey to be unacceptable and unfair to all involved. We call on him, now that he has injected himself into the electoral process, to immediately provide as much detail as possible so the American public can deal with facts rather than rank speculation and innuendo. But we should not be in this position in the first place.

"It is long-standing Justice Department policy that employees 'must be particularly sensitive to safeguarding the Department's reputation for fairness,neutrality, and nonpartisanship.' As prosecutors, we were faced with allegations against candidates during every election. It is important not to comment on pending investigations close to an election or else risk that the normal criminal investigation process will be manipulated for political gain. Prosecutors and investigators must use great caution in even acknowledging investigations prior to their conclusion. The damage to a citizen's reputation often cannot be repaired, even if that person is totally cleared by the investigation or the allegations are proven to be completely groundless.

"It appears that Director Comey has made a serious mistake in allowing this unfair speculation and innuendo to exist. Each of us has great respect for both the FBI and the American political process. We call on the director to act immediately to provide needed clarity and explanation, and to limit the unfortunate damage his actions have caused."

Bryan was elected as Nevada attorney general after serving in the state Senate from 1972 o 1978. Starting in 1983, he served two terms as governor before going on to serve in the Senate from 1989 to 2001. Del Papa was a three-term attorney general.