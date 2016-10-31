Cortez Masto says no idea if FBI director violated Hatch Act

Nevada Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto says she has no idea if FBI Director James Comey violated the Hatch Act in announcing the discovery of new emails involving one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides.

But the former Nevada attorney general told reporters Monday that she wants more transparency on what the emails contain.

Cortez Masto hopes to replace Sen. Harry Reid, who issued a scathing letter Sunday accusing Comey of a "disturbing double standard" by publicizing the discovery Friday, so close to the election.

Reid says Comey's actions may violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits FBI officials from using their authority to influence elections.

Cortez Masto said the emails haven't come up in her campaign trail conversations with voters, and said Clinton is still her clear choice for president.