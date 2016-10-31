Court rejects Bundy defense lawyer in Nevada standoff case

CARSON CITY — In a split decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that attorney Larry Klayman cannot represent rancher Cliven Bundy in an upcoming Las Vegas trial involving a standoff with federal officials.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said Klayman has been cited in other courts for “inappropriate and unethical behavior” and his appearance at the Nevada trial in February would impede the orderly administration of justice.

Bundy and 18 codefendants face charges in connection with a standoff in April 2014 with members of the Bureau of Land Management, who were trying to remove his cattle from public lands for failing to pay grazing fees.

Judge Jay Bybee, who wrote the majority decision, said there is a pending disciplinary action in Washington, D.C., alleging that Klayman had a conflict in three cases. Klayman said he expects to be cleared.

The majority opinion said an attorney has a “right to be persistent, vociferous, contentious and imposing, even to the point of appearing obnoxious when acting in his client’s behalf.” But Klayman has gone too far in past cases, the court said.

Judge Ronald Gould dissented, saying Klayman may have been a “thorn in the side” of other judges, but he was one of a few attorneys who could mount a vigorous defense of Bundy and the other defendants, which include four of his sons.

Gould said barring Klayman from being admitted to represent Bundy “significantly impairs Bundy’s ability to present a strong defense.” He said Bundy would have trouble obtaining another attorney with the experience of Klayman.