Culinary Union adds 150 people to get out vote for Democrats

Hillary Clinton and Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto are getting a major boost in Nevada as the powerful Culinary Union brings in 150 more foot soldiers from unions out of state.

The Culinary Union announced Monday that it's doubling the size of its 150-person team with reinforcements who will go door-to-door in Las Vegas up to 10 hours a day. They're focused on electing Clinton and other Democrats, including the one in Nevada's highly competitive Senate race.

They're especially trying to change the Affordable Care Act by fighting against a tax on health benefits.

The Culinary Union represents about 57,000 hospitality workers in Nevada and is leading an aggressive get-out-the vote operation.

The reinforcements are coming from California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Connecticut and Washington, D.C.