DOJ tells Congress it’ll review emails ASAP

The Justice Department is telling Congress it will dedicate whatever resources are needed to quickly review emails that may be relevant to the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

In a letter Monday, the department said it would work closely with the FBI and "take appropriate steps as expeditiously as possible."

A U.S. official says the FBI has discovered thousands of emails. It's not clear how many are pertinent to the Clinton case.

The emails were found on a computer seized during a sexting investigation into former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of close Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

FBI Director James Comey revealed the existence of the newly discovered emails in a letter to Congress Friday.

The timing of the revelation so close to the election stirred widespread anger.