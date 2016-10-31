Don’t repeat the dangerous past

We are hearing stuff from the ’30s and South America. It is scary to think we could actually have a dictator for a leader.

Where is the electorate? If you don’t know your history, you are bound to repeat it. Never in my life would I have believed this country would be split over hate and hope.

Many years ago, I was in locker rooms, bars and places where civilized people talked of many things, but I’ve never heard such trash talk, especially when women were discussed or involved. Even in the military, where bad language is used ever day, I never heard the trash that I heard when the “Access Hollywood” tapes were released. There is fear that this garbage could come from the White House if we are “blessed” with the great “respecter” of women.

Yes, we have some problems, but one person cannot fix them all. We saw that in the ’30s and ’40s, when demigods were tearing up Europe. Based on what I hear, we have that same attitude being spewed from the top of the GOP ticket. Here is where we should be rerunning the speeches from the late ’30s, and hopefully the “uneducated” that are charmed by loud, vile speeches will get a lesson in what repeated lies and trash did to the world.

Being passionate is good, but hateful passion is destructive and must be stopped. Let us build a wall, but around anger, hate and bigotry. We are still the greatest country.