High school student accused of planning mass shooting

Authorities say a student is accused of threatening a mass shooting at his high school in southwest Las Vegas.

Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young told reporters today the 15-year-old boy wasn't armed when he was taken into custody Thursday on campus at Desert Oasis High School.

He's charged as a juvenile with making a terrorist threat. His name was withheld due to his age.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he'll seek to prosecute the teen as an adult.

Young says the boy acted alone talking about a mass shooting on an unspecified date, and investigators are still collecting evidence.

Young credits a parent of a teen in Arizona with alerting authorities in California and Nevada after noticing a message from a Desert Oasis student about rumors that a student planned an attack.