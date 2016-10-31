Hillary Clinton to rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will return to Las Vegas on Wednesday, rallying just two days before early voting ends in Nevada.

Clinton’s campaign did not announce the time or location of the rally in a Monday evening news release. Reached for comment, Hillary for Nevada campaign spokeswoman Ivana Brancaccio said those details are still being finalized.

Clinton’s visit to the Las Vegas Valley is just the latest in a flurry of candidates encouraging Silver State voters to head to the polls before the Nov. 4 early voting deadline. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned at the Venetian on Sunday morning, while Vice President Joe Biden held a rally at the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters just hours earlier.