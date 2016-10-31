Las Vegas man arrested in 7-year-old boy’s death

Police say a Las Vegas man is under arrest after a 7-year-old boy died of injuries that appear to be associated with child abuse.

Metro Police said fire crews discovered severe injuries, including ligature marks, all over the child's body after responding a medical call to the Boulder Highway apartment on Sunday.

The boy was taken to a hospital and died shortly after his arrived.

Authorities say their investigation led to 31-year-old Kenneth Drew, who is not the child's father but lived in an apartment with his mother and four other children. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

No attorney was listed for Drew in court records and no publicly listed phone number was immediately available.