Los Angeles police chief breaks pelvis in motocross mishap

Nick Ut / AP

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck is calling his weekend spill on an off-road motorcycle a "terrible accident" that happened while doing something he loves.

Beck tweeted thanks for the good wishes he's gotten as word of the crash has spread.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of concern and support," Beck said on his Twitter account Sunday night, a day after the crash that left him with a broken pelvis. "A terrible accident happened while doing something that I love very much."

The 63-year-old chief is expected to have surgery Monday, but he tweeted that he'll be taking little time off.

"I'll be actively involved in day-to-day operations as I continue to heal," he said. "See you soon."

Beck is an avid motocross rider and was in the Tehachapi Mountains north of Los Angeles with friends Saturday when he fell on a rocky trail.

Police say Beck was able to ride back to his truck and went to the hospital after driving home.