Nevada governor welcomes trick-or-treaters to mansion

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval is carrying on a tradition of at least 20 years by welcoming trick-or-treaters tonight to the governor’s mansion.

Sandoval and his wife, Kathleen, will hand out candy and other treats to youngsters. Live entertainment will be provided from 5 to 8 p.m.

In past years, hundreds of children have shown up for the event.