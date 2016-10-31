Obamas hand out treats at the White House for Halloween

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama and the first lady welcomed to the White House on Monday scores of superheroes and princesses, a Prince, and another youngster who dressed up as the president himself, gray hair and all.

Some 4,000 people visited the White House for the final Halloween celebration of Obama's presidency. Students from local schools and children from military families dressed up for the occasion. One family also brought their dog, fitted with a lion mane and looking content to play the part.

For nearly an hour, the president handed out White House-labeled Hershey Kisses and first lady Michelle Obama handed out cookies on the South Drive.

The president jokingly told some of the youngsters earlier in the East Room that on Halloween, at least, he hoped they didn't have to pay attention to the first lady about healthy eating.

"Candy for everybody," the first lady said to applause.

After the trick-or-treating, students dressed as zombies danced to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as the president and first lady looked on and tried out a few dance moves as well.