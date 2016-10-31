Overnight fire at Henderson townhouse causes $40,000 damage

An overnight fire caused about $40,000 in damage and displaced two people from a Henderson townhouse, according to the city fire department.

The Henderson Fire Department responded about 11:40 p.m. Sunday to the fire in the 100 block of East Van Wagenen Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street, officials said.

A resident discovered the fire and called 911, officials said. Nobody was injured.

Heavy fire was coming from the front door and windows of the single-story townhouse, officials said. Firefighters entered the home and quickly put out the fire, officials said.

An adult and child were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials said. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.