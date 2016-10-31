Star receiver Andre Johnson retires after 14-year career

Mark Humphrey / AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Star wide receiver Andre Johnson is retiring after 14 seasons in a career mainly spent with the Houston Texans.

The 35-year-old Johnson is a seven-time Pro Bowl player now with Tennessee. The Titans announced Monday that Johnson had informed the team of his decision to retire.

"He had a professional approach to the game both on and off the field and in my opinion is one of the best to have played the game," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement.

Johnson ranks among the top 10 receivers in NFL history in catches and receiving yards. He had 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

After 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson played for the Indianapolis Colts last season before joining the Titans this season.

Johnson and former Colts receiver Marvin Harrison are the only NFL players to have four seasons of 100-plus receptions and 1,400-plus yards receiving.

The former first-round draft pick from Miami led the NFL in catches in 2006 (103) and in 2008 (115). He led the league in yards receiving in 2008 (1,575) and 2009 (1,569).

Johnson is the leading receiver in Houston Texans history and had 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns in his 12 seasons with the franchise.

Johnson had nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns this season, including a game-winning score with 1:13 left in a 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions during the second week of the season. But he hadn't caught a pass in the Titans' past three games.