Trump is a bad presidential pick

It is simply too difficult and painful to state just how disappointing it is to see the Republican Party support Donald Trump as its candidate for the office of president of the United States. The 250-word limitation established for a letter to the editor doesn’t allow sufficient space to adequately express my disappointment and that of tens, if not hundreds of millions of Americans, who were given such an inadequate candidate choice.

Regardless of someone’s choice, I’m certain that every voter wants to feel that no matter the outcome of the race, each candidate had the basic experience, intelligence, principals and morals necessary to lead our nation. Trump simply does not, in any way, convey this feeling.

The best I can muster about how I feel about the prospect of a Trump presidency is as follows: If Trump’s campaign run for president were turned into a board game in his likeness, it would be titled Liar, Liar Pants on Fire. The winner would be awarded 1,000 Pinocchios, with no redeeming value. The repetitive reinventing of Trump is much like the saying “putting lipstick on a pig,” or someone trying to teach Trump to be presidential is like teaching a pig to sing — it wastes that person’s time and simply annoys both of them.