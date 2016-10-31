Trump Las Vegas headquarters egged over the weekend

AP Photo/John Locher

Staffers at Donald Trump's Las Vegas campaign office say the building was egged over the weekend.

Nevada state director Charles Muñoz says staff arrived early Sunday morning to find several eggs had been thrown at the windows and walls at the main entrance of the office located on Palms Airport Drive near Paradise Road and East Sunset Road.

Muñoz says in a statement that it's sad it happened at a place that welcomes volunteers, and they hope it was an isolated incident.

The egging came hours before the Republican presidential hopeful held a Sunday rally at The Venetian casino on the Las Vegas Strip.