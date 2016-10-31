Woman struck, killed while crossing road near McCarran

A woman was killed Monday evening near McCarran International Airport after being struck by a sedan, Metro Police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Sunset and Bermuda roads just after 6:45 p.m., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The woman was jaywalking across Sunset when the sedan crashed into her, he said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after, Rogers said.

Traffic at the intersection was shut down as Metro’s Fatal Detail Unit investigated the crash, Rogers said. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman.